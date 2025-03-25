Tolerance.ca
What do the Trump administration’s sanctions on the ICC mean for justice and human rights?

By Amnesty International
On 6 February 2025, United States President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order authorizing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan. This Executive Order is intended to stop the ICC from undertaking its independent mandate. It also poses a significant threat to the ICC and its staff.  UN experts […] The post What do the Trump administration’s sanctions on the ICC mean for justice and human rights? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


