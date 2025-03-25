Uganda’s lions in decline, hyenas thriving - new findings from country’s biggest ever carnivore count
By Alexander Richard Braczkowski, Research Fellow at the Centre for Planetary Health and Resilient Conservation Group, Griffith University
Arjun M. Gopalaswamy, Research Associate, Department of Conservation Management, Nelson Mandela University
Duan Biggs, Professor and Chair, Southwestern Environmental Science and Policy, Northern Arizona University
For nearly 15 years almost no information was available on the population status of Uganda’s large carnivores, including those in its largest national park, Murchison Falls. These species represent a critical part of Uganda’s growing tourism economy. The country is home to the famed tree-climbing lions, which are much sought after for this unique behaviour. Together, lions and leopards generate tens of thousands of dollars annually…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 25, 2025