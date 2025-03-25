Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The 2025 budget has few savings and surprises but it also ignores climate change

By Stephen Bartos, Professor of Economics, University of Canberra
By the standards of pre-election budgets, this one is surprisingly modest. There are only a handful of new revenue and spending initiatives. The Budget Paper 2 book, which contains new measures, is a slim document.

In part, this is because many of the most significant new spending proposals have been announced already – support for more bulk billing, the Future Made in Australia program, funding for schools and pre-schools and the Housing Australia Future Fund.