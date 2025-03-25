Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Wage theft is now a criminal offence in NZ – investigating it shouldn’t be left to the police

By Irene Nikoloudakis, PhD Candidate in Law, University of Adelaide
Australia has adopted a tougher, more targeted approach than New Zealand to investigating wage theft by employers – and it doesn’t involve the police.The Conversation


