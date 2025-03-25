Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Get a Passport or Leave: Russia’s Ultimatum to Ukrainians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People cross a street with a billboard reading "How to get a passport of a citizen of Russia" in the occupied territory of Luhansk, September 22, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo A decree Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on March 20, 2025, requires Ukrainian citizens living in the Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizka, Khersonska, Donetska, and Luhanska regions to either “regulate their legal status” or leave.This means they must obtain Russian passports by September 10, or be classified as “foreigners” and subject to foreign residency regulations such as a maximum…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
