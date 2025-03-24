Hudson’s Bay liquidation: What happens when a company goes bankrupt?
By Michael R. King, Associate Professor, Gustavson School of Business and Lansdowne Chair in Finance, University of Victoria
Douglas A. Stuart, Assistant Teaching Professor of Accounting, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria
Like many retailers, Hudson’s Bay struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its troubles ran deeper. Now, the company is liquidating almost all its stores.
- Monday, March 24, 2025