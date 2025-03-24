Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giorgia Meloni’s government is still supporting Ukraine and backing NATO. Italy’s aerospace and defence sectors help explain why

By Jean-Pierre Darnis, Full professor at the University of Côte d’Azur, director of the master’s programme in “France-Italy Relations”. Associate fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS, Paris) and adjunct professor at LUISS University (Rome), Université Côte d’Azur
US President Donald Trump’s pivot toward Russia amid its war in Ukraine has collided with the stance of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, which has always shown unwavering support for Kyiv as well as loyalty to Washington. When Trump came to power, Meloni wanted to appear connected to his administration, hoping to play the role of a bridge with Europe while France and Germany were in unfavourable political cycles. Trump’s pivot led to a revival…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How eating undercooked pork could leave your body and brain riddled with tapeworm larvae
~ East of Empire: partitioning of India and Palestine unleashed the violent conflict that continues today
~ Flight chaos, stranded passengers and lost profits: how airlines manage crises like the Heathrow shutdown
~ Syria after Assad: why many Syrian refugees aren’t returning home
~ What makes the human brain unique? We compared it with monkeys and apes to find out
~ Why wild swimming is better for your mental wellbeing than open-air pools
~ Ten years after the Modern Slavery Act, why has this ‘world-leading’ legislation had so little impact?
~ The peculiar Turkish corruption issue behind Istanbul mayor’s arrest – and how it became a tool of political oppression
~ Five ways cannabis can contribute to a green future
~ How our perception of waste shapes our reality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter