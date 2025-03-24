National monuments have grown and shrunk under US presidents for over a century thanks to one law: The Antiquities Act
By Monica Hubbard, Associate Professor of Public Policy and Administration, Boise State University
Erika Allen Wolters, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Oregon State University
Public lands are quintessentially American, and in many ways they define and shape the American identity. There are a few ways to better shield them from political whims.
- Monday, March 24, 2025