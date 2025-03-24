Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jamaica's protected area that wasn't

By Guest Contributor
Fort Rocky is a historical site and protected area under Jamaican law; it is also a Wetland of International Importance under the United Nations Ramsar Convention.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mystery solved: our tests reveal the tiny algae killing fish and harming surfers on SA beaches
~ Synchronised bleaching: Ningaloo and the Great Barrier Reef are bleaching in unison for the first time
~ Federal budget 2025: here’s what we know so far
~ Global Cooperation Needed to Tackle Air Pollution
~ Germany: Social Security Failing to Protect Rights
~ At Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, the life of a 16th-century ‘travesti’ echoes into the present
~ ‘Putin personally allowed me to hunt them’: How fraudsters use repression against LGBTQ+ people in Russia
~ Why isn’t there an opposition leader to unite Democrats in the US?
~ What is hyaluronic acid – and is it OK for kids and teens to use this common skincare ingredient?
~ Giving rivers room to move: how rethinking flood management can benefit people and nature
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter