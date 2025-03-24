Silicosis is ruining the lungs of construction workers. An AI-powered breath test can detect it in minutes
By William Alexander Donald, Professor of Chemistry, UNSW Sydney
Deborah Yates, Conjoint Professor, Medicine & Health, UNSW Sydney
Merryn Baker, PhD Candidate in Analytical Chemistry, UNSW Sydney
Silicosis is an incurable but entirely preventable lung disease. It has only one cause: breathing in too much silica dust. This is a risk in several industries, including tunnelling, stone masonry and construction.
Just last week, ABC reported that 13 workers from tunnelling projects in Sydney have been diagnosed with silicosis. It’s yet another reminder that current diagnostic methods are limited. They often detect the disease only after the…
- Sunday, March 23, 2025