Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria reduces inflation rate, but the cost of living remains high – here’s why

By Taiwo Hassan Odugbemi, Lecturer in Economics, University of Abuja
Nigeria recently rebased its consumer price index (CPI) from 2009 to 2024, leading to a significant drop in the reported inflation rate from 34.80% to 24.48%.

This change has sparked discussions on the likely impact on economic planning, policy decisions, and public perception of inflation. Taiwo…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Madagascar’s lemurs live with the threat of cyclones – has this shaped their behaviour?
~ Farm certification could make Canada’s farms fairer for migrant workers
~ Bringing art into classrooms can benefit students who are learning to speak English
~ Europe will need thousands more tanks and troops to mount a credible military defence without the US
~ Academic freedom and democracy under siege: how a Nobel peace prize could help defend them
~ French nuclear deterrence for Europe: how effective could it be against Russia?
~ Methane emissions are turbocharging climate change – these quick fixes could slow it down
~ Strengthening Rights Respecting Societies through Human Rights Education
~ Convicting the innocent: how a rotten system ensures miscarriages of justice will continue
~ Brian Thornton wins The Conversation Prize for writers for his story Convicting the Innocent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS