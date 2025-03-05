Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French nuclear deterrence for Europe: how effective could it be against Russia?

By Benoît Grémare, Chercheur associé à l'Institut d'Etudes de Stratégie et de Défense, Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3
Under what conditions could France – the only nuclear power in the EU since Brexit – provide deterrence on a European scale now that US protection against Russia is not guaranteed?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria reduces inflation rate, but the cost of living remains high – here’s why
~ Madagascar’s lemurs live with the threat of cyclones – has this shaped their behaviour?
~ Farm certification could make Canada’s farms fairer for migrant workers
~ Bringing art into classrooms can benefit students who are learning to speak English
~ Europe will need thousands more tanks and troops to mount a credible military defence without the US
~ Academic freedom and democracy under siege: how a Nobel peace prize could help defend them
~ Methane emissions are turbocharging climate change – these quick fixes could slow it down
~ Strengthening Rights Respecting Societies through Human Rights Education
~ Convicting the innocent: how a rotten system ensures miscarriages of justice will continue
~ Brian Thornton wins The Conversation Prize for writers for his story Convicting the Innocent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter