Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stormzy said Central Cee should have won rap artist of the year at the Brits – he’s right

By Julia Toppin, Senior Lecturer, Music Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, University of Westminster
At this year’s Brit Awards, the annual showcase for the UK music industry, there were five nominees in the British hip-hop, grime and rap act category: Central Cee, Dave, Ghetts, Little Simz and Stormzy. It’s an award voted for by the general public, rather than the 1,200 music industry figures who make up the Brits’ voting academy.

When Stormzy was announced as the winner, he took to the stage to claim the award should instead have gone to Central Cee (real name Oakley Caesar-Su). It was a move reminiscent of Adele’s 2017 Grammy’s acceptance speech. Adele won the album of the year…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Strengthening Rights Respecting Societies through Human Rights Education
~ Convicting the innocent: how a rotten system ensures miscarriages of justice will continue
~ Brian Thornton wins The Conversation Prize for writers for his story Convicting the Innocent
~ DNA detectives in Antarctica: probing 6,000 years of penguin poo for clues to the past
~ Australians generate mountains of waste, and we need more help to recycle and resuse it
~ How sand mining is eroding rivers, livelihoods and cultures
~ How schools can improve gender equality in Latin America
~ Why some animals defy the odds to thrive in urban areas
~ Green energy doesn’t benefit everyone: ubuntu ideas can help include more people
~ Royal Zulu divorce drama: South African traditions are having to change with the times
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter