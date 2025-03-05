Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Learning ethics − one Marvel movie at a time

By James Calvin Davis, Professor of Religion, Middlebury
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

Title of course:


Ethics in the MCU

What prompted the idea for the course?


As a die-hard fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I rewatch the movies and series on a regular basis. As an ethicist, I can’t help but notice that the MCU raises some really…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Strengthening Rights Respecting Societies through Human Rights Education
~ Convicting the innocent: how a rotten system ensures miscarriages of justice will continue
~ Brian Thornton wins The Conversation Prize for writers for his story Convicting the Innocent
~ DNA detectives in Antarctica: probing 6,000 years of penguin poo for clues to the past
~ Australians generate mountains of waste, and we need more help to recycle and resuse it
~ Stormzy said Central Cee should have won rap artist of the year at the Brits – he’s right
~ How sand mining is eroding rivers, livelihoods and cultures
~ How schools can improve gender equality in Latin America
~ Why some animals defy the odds to thrive in urban areas
~ Green energy doesn’t benefit everyone: ubuntu ideas can help include more people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter