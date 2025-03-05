Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan struggles with governance and rampant corruption

By Syed Salman Mehdi
Two reports show that judicial oversight remains weak in Pakistan, while political forces are interfering with the judiciary, freedom of the press diminishes, and corrupt practices are spreading across public institutions.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
