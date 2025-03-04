Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the difference between wholemeal and wholegrain bread? Not a whole lot

By Margaret Murray, Senior Lecturer, Nutrition, Swinburne University of Technology
You might have a vague idea that wholemeal or wholegrain bread is healthy. But is one better for you than the other?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI deepfakes threaten democracy and people’s identities. ‘Personality rights’ could help
~ Cyclone Alfred is bearing down. Here’s how it grew so fierce – and where it’s expected to hit
~ ‘Don’t panic, do prepare’: why it’s not too late to plan for Cyclone Alfred
~ Trump is the kinglike president many feared when arguing over the US Constitution in 1789 – and his address to Congress showed it
~ Brisbane on alert: these maps show the suburbs most likely to flood during Cyclone Alfred
~ Safe for autocracy: the world according to Putin and Trump
~ A potential $110B economic hit: How Trump’s tariffs could mean rising costs for families, strain for states
~ America or Europe? Why Trump’s Ukraine U-turn is a fork in the road for New Zealand
~ Fires used to terrify city residents. New research suggests climate change could see this fear return
~ Police are seizing 3D-printed guns across Australia, but our laws aren’t keeping up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter