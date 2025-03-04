Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘High agency’: what the science says about the latest tech buzzword

By Katharine H. Greenaway, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
So-called ‘high agency’ people are more able to do what they want – but research shows our sense of control depends on a lot of factors beyond individual choices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
