Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abducting women: early modern Europe’s solution to marital problems

By Mariela Fargas Peñarrocha, Profesora Titular de Universidad, Universitat de Barcelona
Post-Medieval Europe (from the 16th to the 18th century), was when the patriarchal family became the entrenched norm. In this context, arranging marriages for women was a very important social strategy for sustaining family, lineage, and the community. The last word on the subject was, like practically all other decisions, left to men.

When disputes arose over marriage, there was one very common solution: abducting the woman in question. This consisted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
