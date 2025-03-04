Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer – so why is breast screening attendance still a problem?

By Anietie Aliu, Postgraduate Researcher, Health and Medical Sciences, University of Surrey
Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women globally. But, in part thanks to screening programmes, over 75% of those diagnosed with breast cancer in England now survive for ten years or more.

However, due to a complex combination of


