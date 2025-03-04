Tolerance.ca
Two Years On, Honoring Judy Heumann’s Legacy

By Human Rights Watch
Today marks two years since the passing of Judy Heumann. A fierce advocate and member of Human Rights Watch’s Board of Directors, Judy was often hailed as the “Mother of the Disability Rights Movement.” As we see US disability rights protections threatened by Trump administration policies, I’ve been thinking about Judy’s remarkable legacy and how she would have fought back.As a young woman, Judy was a leader of the 26-day Section 504 Sit-In in 1977, the longest takeover of a government building in US history. Judy, together with a community of people with disabilities and allies, successfully pressured…


