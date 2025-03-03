Tolerance.ca
Nigeria’s 2025 budget has major flaws and won’t ease economic burden

By Stephen Onyeiwu, Professor of Economics & Business, Allegheny College
There are doubts as to whether Nigerian president Bola Tinubu’s N54.99 trillion (US$36.6 billion) 2025 budget will lay a solid foundation for addressing some of the country’s current economic challenges.

Economist Stephen Onyeiwu unpacks these challenges and sets out why the 2025 budget won’t change Nigeria’s economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
