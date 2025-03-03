Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI could supercharge human collective intelligence in everything from disaster relief to medical research

By Hao Cui, Research Fellow in AI-Enhanced Collective Intelligence, Trinity College Dublin
Taha Yasseri, Workday Chair of Technology and Society, Sociology, Trinity College Dublin
Imagine a large city recovering from a devastating hurricane. Roads are flooded, the power is down, and local authorities are overwhelmed. Emergency responders are doing their best, but the chaos is massive.

AI-controlled drones survey the damage from above, while intelligent systems process satellite images and data from sensors on the ground and air to identify which neighbourhoods are most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, AI-equipped…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A website is not enough: businesses that use digital tools without a strategic plan will struggle in a tough economy
~ Women’s annual salaries are narrowing the gap. But men still out-earn women by an average $547 a week
~ Donald Trump is picking fights with leaders around the world. What exactly is his foreign policy approach?
~ We looked at what supermarkets in 97 countries are doing to our waistlines. Here’s what we found
~ Misinformation on refugees and migrants is rife during elections. We found 6 ways it spreads – and how to stop it
~ Democracy’s bad eggs: corruption, pork-barrelling and abuses of power
~ ‘Ghosts of the radio universe’: astronomers have discovered a slew of faint circular objects
~ Why you should revisit the classics, even if you were turned off them at school
~ Digital Luddites are rising. They want to democratise tech, not destroy it
~ Out-of-balance bacteria is linked to multiple sclerosis − the ratio can predict severity of disease
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter