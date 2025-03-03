Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: Protect Civilians from Use of Explosive Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
(Johannesburg, March 3, 2025) – South Africa and other countries that have not yet done so should endorse a widely adopted political commitment aimed at protecting civilians from the bombing and shelling of cities and towns during wartime, Human Rights Watch said today following a regional meeting on this concern held in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 27-28, 2025.“South Africa has taken a strong, principled position in condemning the devastating impact caused by today’s armed conflicts and in supporting accountability for serious violations of the laws of war,” said Ida Sawyer, crisis,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
