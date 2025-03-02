Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soaring U.S. egg prices and millions of dead chickens signal the deep problems and risks in modern poultry production

By Tony Weis, Professor of Geography and Environment, Western University
The recent volatility of egg prices in the United States has been a hot topic. Media coverage has consistently made the connection between supply problems and virulent strains of avian flu that has been afflicting poultry birds since 2022.

Many articles have indicated that, in addition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
