Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It was risky for Ontario Premier Doug Ford to call an early election — but it paid off

By Sam Routley, PhD Candidate, Political Science, Western University
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was re-elected in what has been referred to as a premature election that worked to his advantage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Oscar contender The Last Ranger shows that the world still wants to see South African stories
~ In a village of Azerbaijan, people's homes are destroyed, and trees are cut down en masse
~ Q&A: Meet Rafiki and Rafif, Betawi language activists
~ ‘A litany of human suffering’ in Myanmar, warns UN rights chief
~ US inflation has increased since Trump took office – why prices are unlikely to come down soon
~ Elon Musk is firing thousands of workers – why this could be the biggest jobs cut in US history
~ Foreign powers have long profited from Ukrainian resources – Trump’s minerals grab is no exception
~ Homeless Britons say cost of addiction is forcing them into modern slavery – so why are they not being recognised as victims?
~ Five essential strategies to master your habits
~ Miss Austen: the TV show about the Georgian writer’s life embraces her love of fiction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter