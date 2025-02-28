Raised voices and angry scenes at the White House as Trump clashes with Zelensky over the ‘minerals deal’
By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Relations, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
The visit of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House has not gone to plan – at least not to his plan. There were extraordinary scenes as a press conference between Zelensky and Trump descended into acrimony, with the US president loudly berating his opposite number, who he accused of “gambling with world war three”.
“You either make a deal or we’re out,” Trump told Zelensky. His vice-president, J.D. Vance, also got in on the act, accusing the Ukrainian president of “litigating in front of…
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 28, 2025