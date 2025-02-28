Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to make a political Oscars speech that doesn’t flop – according to rhetorical theory

By Tom F. Wright, Reader in Rhetoric, University of Sussex
So, it’s happened. You’re on stage, Oscar statue in hand, facing Hollywood’s finest and millions of viewers. You could keep it simple – thank your agent, your co-stars, your dog. Or you could use this moment to say something that matters.

That’s exactly what Jane Fonda just did at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, urging the audience “to resist successfully what is coming at us” as Elon Musk’s Doge holds a chainsaw to the US federal government.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Voices statement on the attacks on Serbian NGOs
~ UK/Egypt: Mother’s hunger strike for imprisoned activist son Alaa Abd El-Fattah ‘could be a matter of life and death’
~ White House spat with AP over ‘Gulf of America’ ignites fears for press freedom in second Trump era
~ Emmanuel Macron used every diplomatic trick in the book at the White House – but Trump writes his own rules
~ The UK’s food system is broken. A green new deal for agriculture could be revolutionary
~ How evolution might explain impatience
~ The science behind airplane deicing – a mechanical engineer explains how chemistry and physics make flying a more uplifting experience
~ Maple seeds’ unique spinning motion allows them to travel far even in the rain, a new study shows
~ What are conflicts of interest and what can be done about them?
~ What’s a constitutional crisis? Here’s how Trump’s recent moves are challenging the Constitution’s separation of powers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter