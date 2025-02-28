Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Just having a pet doesn’t help mental health – but pet-owners with secure relationships with their pets are less depressed

By Brian N. Chin, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Trinity College
For many people, pets provide unconditional love, companionship and a sense of security. But not all human-pet relationships are beneficial, and some may contribute to stress and anxiety rather than relief.

Psychologists have been studying attachment theory for decades. This framework explains how people form emotional bonds, seek closeness and manage separation. People with secure…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global Voices statement on the attacks on Serbian NGOs
~ UK/Egypt: Mother’s hunger strike for imprisoned activist son Alaa Abd El-Fattah ‘could be a matter of life and death’
~ How to make a political Oscars speech that doesn’t flop – according to rhetorical theory
~ White House spat with AP over ‘Gulf of America’ ignites fears for press freedom in second Trump era
~ Emmanuel Macron used every diplomatic trick in the book at the White House – but Trump writes his own rules
~ The UK’s food system is broken. A green new deal for agriculture could be revolutionary
~ How evolution might explain impatience
~ The science behind airplane deicing – a mechanical engineer explains how chemistry and physics make flying a more uplifting experience
~ Maple seeds’ unique spinning motion allows them to travel far even in the rain, a new study shows
~ What are conflicts of interest and what can be done about them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter