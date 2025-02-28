Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Use Call to Halt Violence as Catalyst to End Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
(Istanbul) – The landmark call on February 27, 2025, to end a decades-long armed insurgency against the Turkish state should be a catalyst to end its abusive use of terrorism charges to criminalize and silence government critics including politicians, journalists, lawyers, and activists.Against the backdrop of the call by Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), for the group to lay down arms and disband, thousands of people remain arbitrarily detained or on trial for alleged PKK links on the basis of their legal and nonviolent activities. Among them are politicians…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
