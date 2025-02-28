Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa’s newest book prize is named after Andreé Blouin: who was she?

By Tinashe Mushakavanhu, Research Associate, University of Oxford
Andreé Blouin was erased from history despite her pivotal role in African independence. Today she has a book prize named after her.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese’s pitch on beer – temporary freeze on excise indexation
~ Diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace are under attack. Here’s why they matter more than ever
~ How ‘muscular Christianity’ strove to bring men back to religion – and what it can teach us today
~ No Clarity Over Chadian Opposition Member’s Death
~ Emphasis on French and English accelerates decline of local language in Benin
~ Global: Failure to consult Indigenous Peoples on future pandemics will further harm children’s education
~ An interview with Chris Chapman
~ Nangs are popular with young people. But are they aware of the serious harms of nitrous oxide?
~ Australia’s retirement savings are too big to invest at home – here’s why super funds are looking to the US
~ A quantum computing startup says it is already making millions of light-powered chips
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter