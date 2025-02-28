Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political fighting over Chinese warships misses the point: Australia’s navy is no match for China’s built-up force

By Richard Dunley, Senior Lecturer in History and Maritime Strategy, UNSW Sydney
Australian politicians have overreacted to China’s naval exercises this week. It’s not ‘gunboat diplomacy’, but it does show how advanced China’s navy has become.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Emphasis on French and English accelerates decline of local language in Benin
~ Global: Failure to consult Indigenous Peoples on future pandemics will further harm children’s education
~ An interview with Chris Chapman
~ Yes, paper straws suck. Rather than bring back plastic ones, let’s avoid single-use items
~ El Salvador: Criminal law reforms exacerbate human rights violations against children and adolescents
~ First Vegas, then the world? Why the NRL is eyeing international markets
~ Farming cooperatives can get a bad environmental rap, but they can also be a force for good
~ ‘He knows how to make sure that there is no evidence’: when your domestic violence abuser is a police officer
~ ‘Brain vitrification’: new research shows how the Vesuvius eruption turned a man’s brain to glass
~ Trump’s war on climate science is pushing us into a dystopian future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter