Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘He knows how to make sure that there is no evidence’: when your domestic violence abuser is a police officer

By Ellen Reeves, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Liverpool
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University
Sandra Walklate, Eleanor Rathbone Chair of Sociology, University of Liverpool
Silke Meyer, Professor of Social Work; Leneen Forde Chair in Child & Family Research, Griffith University
People experiencing domestic violence are often urged to report their abuse to police. But what if your abuser is a police officer?

Our new research, drawing on 17 interviews with victim-survivors from two studies and published in the journal Violence Against Women, examined the challenges faced by victim-survivors in this situation.


‘He knows how to make sure that there is no evidence’


Victim-survivors…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
