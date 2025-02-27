‘He knows how to make sure that there is no evidence’: when your domestic violence abuser is a police officer
By Ellen Reeves, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Liverpool
Kate Fitz-Gibbon, Professor (Practice), Faculty of Business and Economics, Monash University
Sandra Walklate, Eleanor Rathbone Chair of Sociology, University of Liverpool
Silke Meyer, Professor of Social Work; Leneen Forde Chair in Child & Family Research, Griffith University
People experiencing domestic violence are often urged to report their abuse to police. But what if your abuser is a police officer?
Our new research, drawing on 17 interviews with victim-survivors from two studies and published in the journal Violence Against Women, examined the challenges faced by victim-survivors in this situation.
‘He knows how to make sure that there is no evidence’
Victim-survivors…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 27, 2025