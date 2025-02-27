Tolerance.ca
Shuttered car factories in Australia could be repurposed to make houses faster and cheaper

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
Australia’s car factories lie silent after the industry foundered. These factories could be used to help solve a huge problem: how to build more housing.The Conversation


