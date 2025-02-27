Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan Army Attacks Displace Thousands in Nasir

By Human Rights Watch
An alarming surge of violence in South Sudan’s Nasir County, Upper Nile State, is putting communities at risk and threatening to plunge the region into deeper crisis.Political violence between South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and armed youth in Nasir has been ongoing since early 2024. Fighting began anew on February 14, 2025, when the SSPDF attacked civilians in a market place, leading to a series of armed confrontations with local youth that left thousands displaced and scores injured, including a peacekeeper. The army is engaged in an ongoing conflict with the armed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water-based batteries could be key in helping Canada achieve its net zero goals by 2050 — here’s how
~ How the UK’s rollback of banking regulations could risk another financial crisis
~ Colombia wants to ban Pablo Escobar and other narco-themed merchandise – here’s why
~ Domestic abuse: how it escalates and why that makes it so hard to leave
~ A robot nearly headbutted a festival spectator in China – here are four urgent steps to make the tech safer
~ Why Freetown’s celebrated tree planting scheme won’t work for other African cities, or the planet
~ Workplace aggression causes real harm — leaders must take action against it
~ NZ’s barriers to economic growth: short-term thinking, political concentration and policy flip-flops
~ Inuit children in Nunavut face a preventable food security crisis
~ Thailand: 40 Uyghurs Forcibly Sent to China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter