Identifying brands as Black-owned can pay off for businesses
By Oren Reshef, Assistant Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship, Washington University in St. Louis
Abhay Aneja, Assistant Professor of Law, University of California, Berkeley
Michael Luca, Director, Technology and Society Initiative, Carey Business School, Johns Hopkins University
Labeling businesses as Black-owned can significantly boost their sales, we found in a recent study.
In June 2020, the business-review website Yelp introduced a feature allowing consumers to search for Black-owned restaurants. As professors who study digitization, inequality and the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 27, 2025