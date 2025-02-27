Tolerance.ca
Mati Diop is a new star of African cinema – what her award-winning movies are about

By David Murphy, Professor of French and Postcolonial Studies, University of Strathclyde
Mati Diop has cinema in her blood. The 42-year-old Senegalese-French actress launched her feature film directing career in spectacular fashion with Atlantics, which took the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and won a string of awards.

Her documentary Dahomey has made similar wavesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
