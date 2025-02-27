Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ayo Adebanjo: Nigerian nationalist and social justice crusader

By Chikodiri Nwangwu, Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Ayo Adebanjo, who has died at the age of 96, was one of Nigeria’s foremost federalists, a pro-democracy activist and a social justice campaigner.

He dedicated his life to the advancement of social justice in Nigeria through various groups and structures. He played leading roles in Afenifere, the National Democratic Coalition and the Obidient movement. Both Afenifere and the coalition were founded as a response to the annulment of the 12…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of Taner Kılıç after eight-year ordeal comes amid new wave of repression of rights defenders
~ Mozambique: Authorities must investigate reports of more than 300 unlawful killings during post-election protest crackdown
~ Israel’s bombing of Gaza caused untold environmental damage − recovery will take effort and time
~ Managers can help their Gen Z employees unlock the power of meaningful work − here’s how
~ Identifying brands as Black-owned can pay off for businesses
~ What is a charter school, really? Supreme Court ruling on whether Catholic charter is constitutional will hinge on whether they’re public or private
~ Brutalism – the architectural style that dared to summon a new world from the ashes of World War II
~ More Americans of all political stripes support government benefits for low-income people − and Black Lives Matter could be a big reason why
~ Trump administration sets out to create an America its people have never experienced − one without a meaningful government
~ Is a united European voice possible in the age of Trump, Putin and far-right politics? Germany’s new leader intends to find out
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter