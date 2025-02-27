Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s malnutrition crisis: why a cheaper basket of healthy food is the answer

By Julian May, Director DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security, University of the Western Cape
Thokozani Simelane, Professor of Practice, Human Sciences Research Council
The link between household food insecurity and child malnutrition is stark: 28.8% of South African children under five suffer from stunting.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese falls victim to a Chinese burn
~ Gene Hackman will be remembered as the Hollywood actor’s actor
~ The secret lives of polar bear families
~ Lebanon: New government must prioritize critical need for human rights protections
~ Thailand: ‘Deportation’ of Uyghurs to China ‘unimaginably cruel’
~ Indonesia: Flogging of gay men a horrifying act of discrimination
~ Politics and property – how our leaders are among the privileged using legal loopholes to build their wealth
~ Revealed: the profound economic impact on women who experience domestic violence
~ Virgin Australia’s deal with Qatar has been given the green light. Travellers should be the winners
~ Will Australia’s media do better at cracking down on lies this election? The signs aren’t good
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter