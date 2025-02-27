Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: ‘Deportation’ of Uyghurs to China ‘unimaginably cruel’

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that a group of about 40 Uyghurs who have been detained in Thailand since 2014 were today deported to China, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “The forcible return of these men, or indeed any Uyghurs, to China would place them at risk of serious human rights violations. We urge the […] The post Thailand: ‘Deportation’ of Uyghurs to China ‘unimaginably cruel’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
