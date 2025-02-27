Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Messi to Mika Häkkinen, how top athletes can ‘slow down time’

By Steve Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
With the new Formula 1 season about to begin, it’s worth pondering what makes a great racing driver. There are no doubt several important qualities, such as calmness under pressure, the courage to take risks, quick reflexes and excellent coordination.

But there is a more obscure ability that may separate the best drivers – and other top athletes – from the rest: the ability to “slow down” time.

In 1994, a British racing driver named Mark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: New government must prioritize critical need for human rights protections
~ Thailand: ‘Deportation’ of Uyghurs to China ‘unimaginably cruel’
~ Indonesia: Flogging of gay men a horrifying act of discrimination
~ Politics and property – how our leaders are among the privileged using legal loopholes to build their wealth
~ Revealed: the profound economic impact on women who experience domestic violence
~ Virgin Australia’s deal with Qatar has been given the green light. Travellers should be the winners
~ Will Australia’s media do better at cracking down on lies this election? The signs aren’t good
~ From promises of change to total capture — Turkey's political forecast
~ Israel/OPT: Masafer Yatta community in occupied West Bank under imminent threat of forcible transfer
~ Türkiye: Acquittal of Taner Kılıç after eight-year ordeal comes amid new wave of repression of rights defenders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter