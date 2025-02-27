Tolerance.ca
Türkiye: Acquittal of Taner Kılıç after eight-year ordeal comes amid new wave of repression of rights defenders

By Amnesty International
The case of Taner Kılıç, who has finally been acquitted after a judicial process that has lasted almost 8 years, is a stark example of the Turkish authorities’ politically motivated attempts to criminalize human rights defenders, said Amnesty International. Taner Kılıç, a refugee rights lawyer and former Chair of Amnesty International’s Türkiye section, was arrested […] The post Türkiye: Acquittal of Taner Kılıç after eight-year ordeal comes amid new wave of repression of rights defenders  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
