Alberta’s oil and gas wells threaten people’s health, but there are disparities in who is most at risk
By Martin Lavoie, Senior Scientist and Data Analyst, St. Francis Xavier University
David Risk, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government Research Chair in Climate Science and Policy, St. Francis Xavier University
Matthew Rygus, Research Assistant, FluxLab, St. Francis Xavier University
An estimated 13 per cent of Albertans live within 1.5 kilometres of an active oil or gas well. This proximity can have adverse impacts on their health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 26, 2025