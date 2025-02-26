Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big corporations are getting away with catastrophic air pollution – putting Canadians at risk

By David R Boyd, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights & environment and Associate Professor of Law, Policy and Sustainability, University of British Columbia
Amanda Giang, Assistant Professor in the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia
Millions of kilograms of toxic pollutants, over 17,000 deaths annually and environmental laws that aren’t being diligently enforced. This is the troubling picture that emerged when we, a group of environmental researchers, investigated trends in air pollution enforcement in Canada.

Federal and provincial governments share responsibility for regulating air pollution. However, environmental laws…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
