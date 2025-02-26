Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-DEI guidance from Trump administration misinterprets the law and guts educators’ free speech rights

By Paul M. Collins Jr., Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Rebecca Hamlin, Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, University of Massachusetts
A letter from the Trump administration warns educational institutions that they’ll lose federal funding if they don’t abandon so-called DEI programs. That could change education in the US.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human Rights Council: Gaza ceasefire must hold, Türk insists
~ EU: Catastrophic changes proposed to key sustainability laws would erode human rights and environmental protections
~ From Messi to Mika Häkkinen, how top athletes can slow down time
~ We should care more about emerging infectious diseases, and the tools we need to fight them
~ Alberta’s oil and gas wells threaten people’s health, but there are disparities in who is most at risk
~ Big corporations are getting away with catastrophic air pollution – putting Canadians at risk
~ ‘Buying Canadian’ is an opportunity to reflect on the ethics of consumerism
~ Canada is one step closer to high-speed rail, but many hurdles remain
~ Politicians are podcasting their way onto phone screens, but the impact may be fleeting
~ Australia could make it easier for consumers to fight back against anti-competitive behaviour. Here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter