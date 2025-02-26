Anti-DEI guidance from Trump administration misinterprets the law and guts educators’ free speech rights
By Paul M. Collins Jr., Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Rebecca Hamlin, Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, University of Massachusetts
A letter from the Trump administration warns educational institutions that they’ll lose federal funding if they don’t abandon so-called DEI programs. That could change education in the US.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 26, 2025