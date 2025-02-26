Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate talks: global south must seize the moment and take the lead

By David King, Founder of Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge and Chair of Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG), University of Cambridge
The US decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement has raised questions about whether progress can still be made on global policy to mitigate climate change. To explore these questions, Imraan Valodia, pro vice-chancellor: climate, sustainability and inequality and director of the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand, spoke to Professor Sir David King, who founded the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, a collection of…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
