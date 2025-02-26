Tolerance.ca
Show Don’t Tell by Curtis Sittenfeld is moving, witty and achingly real

By Sarah Trott, Senior Lecturer in American Studies and History, York St John University
Despite the absurd or humorous surface nature of the stories, there is a profundity to the collection that lies just below the surface.The Conversation


© The Conversation
