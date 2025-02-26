Tolerance.ca
Trump and Europe: US ‘transactionalism on steroids’ is the challenge facing leaders now

By Andrew Glencross, Directeur d'ESPOL, Professeur de Science Politique, Institut catholique de Lille (ICL)
Donald Trump has always been an avowed transactionalist rather than a transatlanticist. The author of The Art of the Deal made it clear during his first term as US president that he thought Nato was a bad deal for the US. He publicly berated European allies, notably Germany, for…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
