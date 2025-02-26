Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philadelphia continues long history of Black-led protest meetings aimed at fighting racial inequity and prejudice

By Linn Washington, Jr., Professor of Journalism, Temple University
A packed public meeting at a senior center in January 2025 continues a Philly tradition that dates back to a meeting at Mother Bethel AME Church in January 1817.The Conversation


© The Conversation
