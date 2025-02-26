Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why people rebuild in Appalachia’s flood-ravaged areas despite the risks

By Kristina P. Brant, Assistant Professor of Rural Sociology, Penn State
The latest floods exposed the deep vulnerability of many mountain communities in eastern Kentucky, where land ownership patterns and other barriers to recovery can leave residents with few options.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Serbia: Cellebrite halts product use in Serbia following Amnesty surveillance report
~ Climate talks: global south must seize the moment and take the lead
~ No world order: Europe needs more radical thinking for the Trump era
~ How palaeontologists are uncovering dinosaur behaviour
~ Show Don’t Tell by Curtis Sittenfeld is moving, witty and achingly real
~ How tourism and fish farming can thrive together
~ How poetry can help us understand mass extinction events
~ Starmer announces aid cuts to fund defence – but Britain’s days as an aid superpower are already long over
~ Ukraine war: why negotiations depend on trust
~ Trump and Europe: US ‘transactionalism on steroids’ is the challenge facing leaders now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter