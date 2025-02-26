Tolerance.ca
15 million South Africans don’t get enough to eat every day: 4 solutions

By Stephen Devereux, Research Fellow, Institute of Development Studies
Busiso Moyo, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of the Western Cape, South Africa, University of Cape Town
Mark Heywood, Senior researcher and Adjunct Professor, University of Cape Town
Food shortages are not the cause of hunger in South Africa. The country produces and imports all the food it needs.The Conversation


© The Conversation
